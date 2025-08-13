Court discharges Ibom Air passenger accused of unruly conduct

By Henry Ojelu

An Ikeja Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ogba, Lagos, on Wednesday discharged Comfort Emmanson, the passenger accused of unruly behaviour and assault aboard an Ibom Air flight.

Presiding Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami struck out the five-count charge against Emmanson after the police formally withdrew the case.

The charges had alleged that Emmanson disrupted the peace on board the flight, assaulted a crew member, and conducted herself in a manner capable of breaching public order. She had pleaded not guilty at her arraignment.

However, during today’s proceedings, Police Prosecutor Oluwabunmi Adeitan informed the court that the complainant and the airline were no longer interested in pursuing the matter.

She applied for the withdrawal of the case, citing instructions from the police authorities.

Following the application, Magistrate Salami granted the request and ordered Emmanson’s discharge.