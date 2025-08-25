Breaking Borders: Issavybe and the rise of multilingual music

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The world’s playlists are no longer bound by geography. From the reggaeton rhythms of Puerto Rico to the amapiano beats born in South Africa, music is moving faster than borders and becoming a language of its own. In this era of cross-continental sound, one of the artists quietly shaping this new landscape is Ndulagwa Emmanuel, better known as Issavybe.

What makes him stand out is not just his voice, but his ability to speak directly to audiences in multiple tongues. A multilingual songwriter, Issavybe creates music in English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and more. This linguistic agility is more than a party trick; it is a bridge, allowing his songs to carry emotion across continents without losing their essence.

His versatility extends beyond words. Issavybe moves fluidly across genres; Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggaeton, Kompa, Kizomba; merging traditions in ways that feel seamless, never forced. The result is music that feels both familiar and fresh, rooted and universal.

Consider Composure, a track that balances the breezy bounce of Afro-rhythms with the intimacy of Latin balladry. Or Only You, which hints at kizomba’s sensuality while still carrying the urgency of Afropop. These aren’t songs designed to chase global charts, yet they sound like they belong everywhere.

In a time when listeners on Spotify or Apple Music can jump from Burna Boy to Bad Bunny to Stromae in a single playlist, Issavybe represents the natural evolution: an artist who doesn’t just borrow sounds, but inhabits them with authenticity. His work demonstrates that the future of global music isn’t about erasing cultural differences; it’s about celebrating them on the same stage.