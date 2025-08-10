Brazil’s new Consul General pledges to enhance visa processing, boost trade ties with Nigeria

Amb Manuel Dr Larcerda Santos Jnr, (centre) with President, NBCCI, Chief Chika Okafor OFR, CEO VIsions N Dreams Ltd, Mac Alexander Alexander, Miss Hyelni Targa of the Consulate and other NBCCI Exco members.

By Vera Anyagafu

The new Consul General of Brazil to Nigeria, Ambassador Manuel Innocencio De Lacerda Santos Jnr, has expressed the need to significantly enhance visa processing, prioritise tourism, trade and economic cooperation between Nigeria and Brazil.

Speaking during his reception at the office of the Nigeria-Brazil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Consul General stated that his tenure will prioritise not only streamlining Brazil visa applications for Nigerian citizens but also fortifying economic relations between Brazil and Nigeria, with an emphasis on boosting bilateral trade and investment prospects.

He added that his office will continue to prioritise and promote tourism between the two nations, showcasing Brazil’s rich cultural heritage and Nigeria’s dynamic culture.

He also assured the chamber of achievable goals, citing recent high-level exchanges between the two nations, including Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Brazil and the forthcoming visit of Brazil’s Vice President, while expressing his determination to positively impact the relationship between Brazil and Nigeria.

He emphasised that the Consul General’s goals align with the Nigerian-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s objectives, which aims to foster stronger economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

In his welcome address, Chief Chika Okafor OFR, President, the Nigeria-Brazil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasised the need to revive the robust trade relationship between Nigeria and Brazil, which thrived in the 1970s and 1980s, as a key factor in strengthening the notable diplomatic bond between the two countries.

The President noted that the chamber’s members are convinced that a revitalised relationship will boost economic cooperation and trade between Nigeria and Brazil, and they are optimistic about the potential for increased bilateral trade and collaboration with the Consul General on board.

The meeting, signaling a new era in Nigeria-Brazil diplomatic relations, drew key Chamber members, including Macalexander Alexander, CEO of Visions & Dreams Ltd, Promoter Uzo Ebejuo, and other distinguished attendees.

However, the event marked a symbolic start to a new era of partnership between the Nigerian-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Brazilian Consulate, with both sides dedicated to strengthening ties and pursuing common objectives.