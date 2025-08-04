Brand launches faith-based puzzle game for young Christian

A Christian creative platform, Coterie, has unveiled “The Quest”, an online faith-based puzzle game, designed to engage young Nigerian adults in scripture-inspired challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the month-long virtual competition, which begins sometime in August, will feature 200 Christian participants in their 20s and 30s competing in teams via WhatsApp.

Participants will be grouped into 10 teams and tasked with weekly Bible-themed riddles, strategic missions, and collaborative problem-solving exercises.

Coterie Founder, Atoyegbe Atoyebi, described the initiative as more than a game.

“Its an immersive spiritual experience” that promotes curiosity, community, and personal growth.

“We created The Quest to ignite curiosity, bring believers together, and create an exciting new way to engage Scripture,” Atoyebi said in a statement.

“It’s not just about Bible knowledge it’s about strategy, teamwork, faith, and fun,” she said.

At the end of the team rounds, 50 contestants will advance to a solo knockout stage, where they will compete individually for the grand prize.

The winner will receive ₦100,000 and recognition as champion of one of Nigeria’s most unique faith-driven competitions.

Registration is open to Christian adults with a passion for puzzles, teamwork, and faith. Organisers advise early registration due to limited slots and expected high demand.