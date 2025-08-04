Braduce Angozi celebrates Ibori at 67

Chief Braduce Angozi, the former Commissioner for Agriculture in Delta State, has offered heartfelt congratulations to ex-Governor James Onanefe Ibori in honour of his 67th birthday.

Angozi praised Ibori as a visionary leader whose impactful legacy continues to drive the growth and development of the state.

In a congratulatory statement released to the media on Monday, August 4, 2025, Angozi, who held a position in Ibori’s administration, commended the former governor for establishing the groundwork for contemporary governance in Delta State.

He emphasized that Ibori’s remarkable insights into infrastructure, education, and human capital development set a standard that remains unparalleled today.

“Chief Ibori is not just the architect of modern Delta; he is also a political institution whose influence reaches beyond state lines,” Angozi remarked. “My experience working under his leadership as Commissioner for Agriculture revealed his profound dedication to grassroots empowerment and sustainable development initiatives.”

Angozi also characterized the former governor as a unifying force who reshaped Delta State’s political arena, advocating for equity and representation throughout his tenure from 1999 to 2007. He noted that Ibori’s leadership approach fostered continuity and stability in the state’s administration.

He wished Chief Ibori continued health and wisdom, expressing optimism that the esteemed elder statesman would remain a beacon of progressive leadership for Delta and Nigeria as a whole.