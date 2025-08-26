Brace Foundation awards N17m in scholarships to 34 children with special needs

By Peter Egwuatu

Brace Foundation, a leading advocate for inclusive education, has successfully disbursed scholarships worth N17 million to support 34 children with special needs across 27 educational institutions in Nigeria.

The scholarships, awarded in early July 2025, are part of the Foundation’s mission to ensure that children living with disabilities are not left behind due to financial barriers.

This scholarship initiative was designed to ease the burden on families, promote equal access to education, and give children with special needs the opportunity to learn and grow in supportive academic environments.

Speaking on the impact of the initiative, Dr. Soibi Godwin-Clark, Executive Director of Brace Foundation, said:”At Brace Foundation, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to succeed regardless of their physical or cognitive abilities. These scholarships are more than financial aid. They are a signal of hope and a step toward an inclusive society where all children are valued. We are proud to walk alongside these families as partners in their children’s educational journey. We look forward to giving the next batch of scholarships in September, 2025″

Parents of the beneficiaries have already begun sharing messages of appreciation. One parent, Habilla Daniel, expressed deep gratitude:”Good evening sir, my son’s school has informed us about the payment they received on behalf of Daniel’s needs in school. Myself and my family, including Daniel, are saying a big thank you and a prayer from our hearts to Brace Foundation. More increase and blessings upon the founder.”

The scholarships reflect Brace Foundation’s commitment to creating lasting change by removing educational roadblocks and ensuring that no child is excluded from quality learning experiences due to disability or lack of funds.

According to a statement, Brace Foundation is a purpose-driven non-profit organization focused on supporting children with special needs in Nigeria.

Through scholarships, advocacy, and educational support, the Foundation empowers students and families, promotes inclusion, and drives change in the special education landscape.