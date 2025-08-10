Borno, Yobe seek enhanced collaboration with OPHK in combating polio diseases

By Ndahi Marama

Borno and Yobe States Primary Health Care Development Boards (PHCDB) are to collaborate with troops of the North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ to facilitate the smooth implementation of Polio Vaccination programmes.

This was disclosed over the weekend when Professor Muhammad Arab Alhaji, the Executive Director of the Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency, led a delegation to the Headquarters Theatre Command to solicit enhanced security collaboration with Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

He noted that the partnership “aims to facilitate the implementation of the polio vaccination programme in vulnerable and inaccessible areas, in line with the World Health Organization’s Reaching Inaccessible Children (RIC) initiative”.

Professor Alhaji emphasised that the security support would ensure a smooth immunization process and safeguard the well-being of health workers, enabling them to carry out their duties effectively.

Professor Alhaji further explained that achieving this goal would be challenging without military support, given the region’s peculiar security challenges.

He expressed gratitude for the military’s significant contributions to immunizing over 432,345 children in inaccessible communities between 2016 and 2024.

In his remarks, the Theatre Commander OPHK, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, welcomed the delegation and commended the health boards for their humanitarian efforts, despite financial constraints. He assured them of OPHK’s continued support in achieving their objectives.

During the visit, the delegation presented updates on the RIC efforts in Borno and Yobe States, engaged in interactive sessions, and exchanged ideas on forging a way forward to achieve a common goal.

The visit also featured the presentation of plaques, signing of the visitor’s book, and a group photograph.

The visit was attended by key stakeholders, including the Executive Secretary of Yobe State PHCMB, Component Commanders, staff officers from Headquarters OPHK, and members of the Borno and Yobe PHCMB.

Vanguard News