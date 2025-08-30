Borno has faced calamities of all kinds – Zulum

Gov. Zulum

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State says despite the series of calamities that have befallen the state over the years, the people of Borno remain grateful to God.

“It has been difficult, but Allah does not burden a soul beyond what it can bear. We have faced economic hardship, disasters of different kinds, and even flooding,” Zulum told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview marking one year since Maiduguri was hit by a devastating flood.

The flood, triggered by the bursting of the Alau dam in 2024, displaced thousands of residents and claimed several lives in the Borno State capital.

One year later, Zulum said in the interview monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna, that his administration had taken measures to ensure that such an incident would not repeat itself.

According to him, the state government embarked on the expansion and dredging of the Alau dam to forestall further disasters.

Borno is among the states recently listed by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) as being at risk of flooding during the 2025 rainy season.

For over 15 years, Borno has been the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency, which has led to the deaths of thousands and the displacement of millions of people from their homes.