Borno Commissioner expresses gratitude to VP Shettima, others for gracing mother’s burial

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Honourable Commissioner for Budget and Planning, and the Acting Chief of Staff to the Borno State Governor, Government House, Maiduguri, Dr. Engr Babagana Mallambe Mustapha has expressed gratitude to Vice -President, Senator Kashim Shettima, His Excellency Babagana Umara Zulum, the Shehu of Borno, HRH Alh Abubakar Garbai Al-amin Elkanemi, among other personalities who graced the burial and the third- day prayers of the death of his mother, Hajja Bintu Mohammed.

Hajja Bintu, aged 75, died recently in Maiduguri after protracted illness, and her remains were buried according to Islamic rites, which attracted many dignitaries, including government officials, politicians, traditional and religious leaders.

In a press statement signed on Sunday on behalf of the family, the Acting Chief of Staff, Dr. Mustapha prayed Allah to bless all and sundry, especially those who supported the family and prayer during their mourning period.

Parts of the statement read: “The family of Engr Dr Babagana Mallambe MUSTAPHA is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support received since the passing of our dear mother.

“We want to express our sincere appreciation to all sympathizers who took their time to attend the Janazah prayer, visit us, or send their heartfelt messages of condolences.

“Special appreciation to His Excellency, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, Executive Governor of Borno state, His Excellency Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum CON, HRH the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Al-amin Elkanemi, former Governors such as Sen Maina Ma’aji Lawan, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, and the Deputy Governor, HE Dr Umar Usman Kadafur.

“Also the former Deputy Governors of the state, His Excellency Alh. Abubakar Jato and Hon Usman Mamman Durkwa, Sen M. T Monguno, Sen Ali Ndume, and Sen K. S. Lawan SAN, Sen Baba Kaka Garbai, Sen Abba Aji, House of Representative members, Hon Speaker, Former Speakers, State Assembly Members, Hon Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Advisers, Shehu of Dikwa, Shehu of Bama, Emir of Uba, Emir of Askira, Chief Imam, Ulamas, and the general public are worthy of our sincere appreciation.

“Your shared grief and prayers have provided us with immense strength. We pray that Allah (SWT) accepts your good deeds and grants our mother forgiveness and grant her a place in Jannatul Firdaus. ” Dr. Mustapha stated.