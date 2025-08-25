Bologna new boy Immobile out for eight weeks with thigh injury

Immobile

Ciro Immobile will be out for nearly two months with a thigh injury picked up early in his debut for Bologna, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Former Italy striker Immobile was forced off the field half an hour into Bologna’s opening league fixture of the new campaign, a 1-0 loss at Roma.

Bologna said in a statement that the right thigh injury would keep the 35-year-old, who signed from Turkish team Besiktas in July, out of action for “around eight weeks”.

Vincenzo Italiano’s team, winners of last season’s Italian Cup, face Como this coming Saturday.

Immobile currently sits eighth in the all-time Serie A scoring charts with 201 goals, four fewer than Italian football icon Roberto Baggio.

The majority of those goals were scored for Lazio, where Immobile is the all-time record scorer with 207 strikes in all competitions.

Immobile was also the starting centre-forward for the Italy team which won the European Championship four years ago.