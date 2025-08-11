Boko Haram attacks Kirawa community, Emir, police confirm; residents blame military absence

The Nigeria Police Force

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Emir of Gwoza, HRH Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, and the Police Public Relations Officer, Borno State Command, ASP Kenneth Daso, have confirmed a Boko Haram invasion of Kirawa, a border community with Cameroon, last Saturday night.

According to sources and fleeing residents, the insurgents, operating in two groups, entered the town through Valle village and a filling station at about 9:30 p.m., shooting indiscriminately. Residents alleged that the Commanding Officer (name withheld) was absent from his duty post during the attack.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that one soldier was killed, while several insurgents also lost their lives. However, troops were eventually overwhelmed, leading to the destruction of their base and the looting of arms and ammunition.

The attackers also abducted a female student identified as Aisha Aja, while many residents fled across the border to a neighbouring community in Cameroon.

Speaking to Vanguard in a telephone interview on Monday, Emir Timta said:

“Yes, I received a distress call from the District Head of Kirawa that armed terrorists invaded the town and caused havoc last Saturday. It is unfortunate and shocking to hear that the Commanding Officer was not on the ground at the time. As it stands, many of my people have fled to Cameroon for safety.”

Police spokesman ASP Daso also confirmed the incident, stating:

“We have received the report on the Boko Haram attack in Kirawa community of Gwoza Local Government Area, but we are yet to ascertain the number of casualties.”