Bodex Social Media Hangout 6.0 to spotlight social media and AI influence in November

The stage is set for the 6th edition of the Bodex Social Media Hangout, one of Nigeria’s most dynamic gatherings bridging digital innovation, entertainment, and human connection.

Scheduled for Friday, November 21st to Sunday, November 23rd, 2025, this year’s edition promises to be its most impactful yet.

With the theme “Social Media & A.I Influence: Transforming Yourself, Services & the Society,” Bodex Social Media Hangout 6.0 will explore how technology and creativity are driving transformation across personal lives, businesses, and communities.

Convened by Bodex Hungbo, the Hangout has consistently created a platform where influencers, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts converge to network, learn, and have fun. The 2025 edition will continue in this tradition — but with a stronger focus on conversations around the role of Artificial Intelligence in shaping the future.

While venues and activities will be unveiled soon, participants can expect engaging panel discussions, keynote addresses, brand exhibitions, entertainment, games, and immersive experiences designed to spark collaboration and innovation.

Best of all, attendance remains completely free, making the Hangout accessible to everyone who believes in the power of digital influence.

“The Bodex Social Media Hangout is more than just an event — it’s a movement. With AI now changing how we work, communicate, and live, this year’s theme is both timely and necessary. We are setting the stage for conversations that will inspire transformation at every level,” said Bodex Hungbo, Convener of Bodex Social Media Hangout.

Now in its 6th edition, the Bodex Social Media Hangout continues to stand out as a premier event that merges fun with impact, bringing the online world into a vibrant, real-life community.