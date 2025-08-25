BOAPR commends appointment of Rotimi Pedro as NTA DG

Benedict Aguele, CEO of BOAPR has applauded the appointment of Rotimi Richard Pedro as the new Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), describing it as a timely and strategic move by President Bola Tinubu.

Aguele said Pedro is a competent hand with the proven history of building, innovating, and repositioning organizations for growth in the dynamic media and entertainment sector.

He said;“Rotimi Pedro is not only a pioneer in sports marketing, he is a builder and pathfinder whose corporate history reflects resilience, innovation, and vision. From founding OSMI and delivering world-class football content to millions of Nigerians, to leading global media brands into the Nigerian space, his track record is unquestionable. I have no doubt that he will bring this wealth of entrepreneurial and corporate experience to reposition the NTA.”

Aguele further noted that Pedro’s appointment comes at a critical moment, “The world of entertainment consumption is rapidly changing, and NTA must compete in the digital era. It is refreshing to see a man who has done it before in sports broadcasting take on this herculean task. BOAPR stands ready as a partner for this journey, because his success will ultimately be Nigeria’s success.”

Rotimi Pedro’s professional footprint extends beyond sports marketing into corporate leadership, intellectual property, and international media consultancy.

With a background as a trained lawyer specializing in intellectual property, and holding an MSc in Investment Management & Finance from City University London, Pedro has consistently demonstrated the ability to bridge creativity with commercial structure, scaling ideas into profitable ventures.