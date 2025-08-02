Blossom Darlington shines with gospel single “GRACE”, hopes it convert many to Christianity

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A young Nigerian-born London based gospel artiste, Blossom Darlington is making waves with her soul-stirring single “GRACE” which said she hoped would win souls and convert them to Christianity.

At 21, she said her journey started from a cartoon-inspired dreamer to a rising star in gospel music which she said reflects her deep faith, Nigerian heritage, and passion for connecting hearts to God through song.

Speaking with journalists in Benin City Blossom disclosed that her love for music sparked at age seven, fueled by pop-star dreams from watching shows like Hannah Montana, Austin & Ally, Victorious, and Barbie. “I’d watch those shows and be completely enamoured with the thought of being a singer,” she recalls.

By 18, she began crafting her own music, a passion she vows to pursue “forever.”

Growing up, she said she adored pop icons like Ariana Grande and Little Mix, but her tastes evolved at 16 toward R&B and gospel. “Currently, I have way too many musical influences, but if I had to mention, it would be Dunsin Oyekan and Madison Ryann Ward.

“Madison’s songs have this lovely blend of R&B and soul that I love, and Dunsin Oyekan’s lyrics focus on pure worship of God.”

She said her latest single, “GRACE,” is a personal prayer transformed into song. “The inspiration behind ‘GRACE’ was simply the prayers I found myself praying at that time.

“The song is about a personal prayer to God asking for strength to live like He does.

“This song took me quite some time to write, mostly because I’m somewhat of a perfectionist. I would start writing things to myself, ‘This isn’t good enough,’ and then start again. The chorus and first verse came quickly, but the second verse took me way too long to write.”

Recording, however, was a highlight: “My absolute favourite part was having my friend join me in the studio to do some backing vocals. She also contributed to some of the arrangements of the harmonies.”

“GRACE” resonates deeply, inviting listeners to seek divine strength. “I hope anyone who listens knows they have a Father in heaven ready to give grace to anyone who ask,” Blossom says. “To live a life that glorifies God, you need His mercy.”

She said her mission extends beyond this single: “I want my songs to encourage and build up the faith of other Christians, as well as encourage non-Christians in the hope that they accept Jesus and His love for them,” she explained, citing 1 Thessalonians 5:12 and Ephesians 4:29. Her music, rooted in 1 Corinthians 10:31 and John 4:24, aims to “worship and glorify God.”

Her soul-stirring and deeply inspiring new single “GRACE” is currently captivating audiences as it receives airplay on Krush FM in London, alongside a growing number of other prominent radio stations across various regions, showcasing its widespread appeal and resonating listeners far and wide.

Navigating her Nigerian roots and London life, Blossom said she draws inspiration from both worlds as her music reflects her cultural pride while embracing London’s diverse soundscape, creating a bridge between her heritage and her present.

Looking ahead, Blossom is already working on a new single set for release this winter. While “GRACE” won’t have a music video, she promised a video for her next release. “Unfortunately, I don’t have plans for a music video for this song, but I do have visuals planned,”

Collaboration dreams run high, with names like Dunsin Oyekan, Madison Ryann Ward, Limoblaze, and neo-soul artiste Auraè on her list. “I absolutely adore Auraè and her songs,” she enthuses.

To her budding audience, Blossom offered, “I don’t know if I would say I have any fans because I’m still at the genesis of my journey. But I hope that anyone who listens to my song and likes it will stick around for more.”

With her soulful voice, unwavering faith, and a heart for worship, Blossom Darlington is a name to watch. Her journey, just beginning, promises to inspire and uplift across borders and beliefs.