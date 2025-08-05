Bizman urges visionary entrepreneurship to tackle Nigeria’s economic woes

By Nnasom David

The founder of HarmonyGroup, Olusegun Adebayo, has called for the emergence of more visionary entrepreneurs to help tackle Nigeria’s economic challenges and unlock the country’s untapped potential.

In a statement, Adebayo argued that while Nigeria is blessed with vast human and natural resources, it continues to grapple with widespread poverty and youth unemployment due to a “crisis of vision.”

Citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that shows over 63% of Nigerians are multidimensionally poor, and youth unemployment is over 40%, Adebayo said the private sector must rise to the task of national transformation.

“Too often, we look to the government alone to fix systemic problems. But business is not just about profit—it is a platform for nation building,” he said.

He referenced successful examples from countries like South Korea and the United States, where bold entrepreneurs played key roles in shaping economies and lifting millions out of poverty. He also highlighted Nigerian entrepreneurs like Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu, whose ventures have created jobs and reduced dependency on imports.

However, Adebayo believes that more is needed. “We need a new generation of vision-driven entrepreneurs across every sector—tech, agriculture, manufacturing, entertainment, and beyond,” he said.

Sharing lessons from his own experience at HarmonyGroup, Adebayo urged entrepreneurs to focus on solving real problems, empowering workers, and pursuing profit with purpose. He also called on policymakers to create environments that support businesses through improved access to capital, infrastructure, and education.

“Nation building is not abstract—it’s practical,” he said. “Let’s build companies that outlive us and grow a Nigeria that thrives on the strength of visionary entrepreneurs.”