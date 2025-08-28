Birthday: ‘Your leadership inspires confidence’, Senator Dafinone tells Gov Okpebholo

Okpebholo

By Paul Olayemi

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on the occasion of his 55th birthday, describing him as a “democrat whose leadership continues to inspire confidence, unity, and hope.”

In a statement on Friday, Dafinone said the governor’s life and career reflect humility, service, and commitment to the progress of his people.

“Your Excellency, I celebrate your life of service, humility, and commitment to the progress of your people,” Dafinone said. “At 55, you stand out as a democrat whose leadership continues to inspire confidence, unity, and hope in Edo State and Nigeria at large.”

The Delta Central senator praised Okpebholo’s efforts at peacebuilding and development in Edo, urging him to remain resolute in his vision for the state.

“As you mark this remarkable milestone, I commend your efforts in fostering peace and development in Edo State and urge you to remain steadfast in your vision for a prosperous future for your people,” he added.

Dafinone also offered prayers for the governor’s wellbeing. “It is my earnest prayer that Almighty God will continue to grant you wisdom, strength, sound health, and long life as you serve with dedication and passion,” he said.

Governor Okpebholo, who assumed office earlier this year, clocked 55 on Friday.