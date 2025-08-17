Birthday: Ogbuku’s leadership has renewed hopes, says N/Delta youth leader

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A Niger Delta youth leader, Mr. Douye Karikarisei has facilitated the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku as he marks his 50 years birthday.

Meanwhile, the youth leader has hailed what he described as the sterling performance of the NDDC helmsman, noting that this transformative achievements in the Commission is a true reflection of President Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda.

Karikarise, in a statement weekend, said among the interventionist agencies and MDAs set up by the federal government, the present NDDC has emerged the most effective with Renewed Hope Agenda interpreted through visible projects, infrastructures, empowerment and giving the people in communities across the region a sense of belonging.

He commended the Ogbuku led NDDC for the recent commissioning of projects and infrastructure across the different states of the region, including the 27.5-kilometre Ogbia-Nembe Road, constructed in partnership with Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC. The road, with seven bridges and 50 culverts, connects 14 communities in Bayelsa State.

He said: “The unparallel and distinguished performance of the Dr. Ogbuku led NDDC in the region has made it easier for the President to prevail across the region in the forthcoming 2027 Presidential elections.

“The NDDC also commissioned the 6km Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Inwang-Okoroutip-Iwochang Road and 600m Ibeno Bridge in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, as well as the 9km Obehie-Oke-Ikpe Road in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State. In the area of electricity, the NDDC commissioned the 45-km double-circuit 33KV feeder line from Omotosho Power Station to Okitipupa in Ondo State, “This electrification project supplies light to the 25 local governments that have been in darkness for over 15 years.

“The Dr. Ogbuku led NDDC also inaugurated the 1×15MVA 33/11KV electricity injection substation in Amufi, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area in Benin City, Edo State.” “As part of the “Light-Up-Niger Delta” strategy, the commission has displayed a high sense of inclusion by mobilising youths, community leaders and Women groups to participate in the allocation of solar lights projects across their various communities.”

“Thousands of youths from the region are being trained in Nigeria and in prestigious institutions around the world by the Dr. Ogbuku led commission to acquire the technological know-how for the future development of the region and country. Also, several empowerment programmes are frequently rolled out to empower both the youths and the elderly across the region.”

“For the first time in the history of the Niger Delta region, solar lights have powered thousands of streets and roads that were once in darkness and had claimed hundreds of innocent lives through deadly accidents. Dr. Ogbuku’s visionary leadership has renewed the hope of millions of people across the region.”