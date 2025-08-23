BIPC, Brazil firm move to end Benue’s post harvest losses

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Investment and Property Company, BIPC, and Sono Group from Brazil are to start the packaging of fruit juice and concentrate in Benue by October this year.

The Group Managing Director, GMD, of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha who made this known Monday while receiving the Sono Group delegation led by its Chairman, Luiz Arenac, said the partnership would end the era of post harvest losses recorded by citrus farmers in the state.

He stated that the partnership which also includes Picama Group, a subsidiary of Sono Group, marked a new era in the efforts of BIPC and the Benue State Government to reduce post-harvest losses recorded by farmers and boost the economy of the state.

He said “by investing in our orange produce, these investors are not only creating a stable market for our farmers but also helping to reduce post-harvest losses by up to 80 percent and increase farmers’ income and livelihoods.”

The Managing Director also disclosed that the partnership would create jobs opportunities for the youths of the state and “enhance the overall efficiency of our agricultural operations.

“It will also contribute to the growth and development of our state’s economy, increased our state GDP and hold cash within the system.”

The GMD explained that team would spend 15 years in the state and “by October 2025 the fruit juice company would commence production.

“I therefore urge our farmers and orange producers to work together to ensure the success of this initiative. And by end of October no orange will leave Benue State to another place as we will ensure 100 percent offtake of the harvest.”

Dr. Asemakaha who lauded Governor for making the investment by the group a reality said, “this is part of the benefits of the Governor’s investment drive.”

The Chairman of Sono Group, expressed optimism over the investment assuring that Benue was a fertile ground for investment where the group would get the same quality plant and produce as in Europe.

He said, “We will not save any effort to make this thing happen. And we will see Nigeria juice in the world market as soon as possible.”