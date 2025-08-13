Bingham varsity lecture calls for stronger health sector partnerships

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Bingham University on Tuesday held its 8th Inaugural Lecture, emphasizing the urgent need for deeper collaboration among stakeholders to tackle persistent challenges in Nigeria’s health sector.

The lecture, titled “Development Partners in Health and the Nigerian Health Sector: Harnessing the Power of Partnership in Health”, was delivered by Prof. Haroun Omeiza Isah, Provost of the College of Medical Sciences.

In his opening remarks, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Haruna Kuje Ayuba, welcomed attendees and underscored the importance of strategic partnerships, particularly in the face of global health threats such as COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“No single institution can confront these challenges alone,” Ayuba said, citing Bingham’s Zankli Research Centre as a model of impactful collaboration. He noted the centre’s partnerships with international organizations, government agencies, private sector actors, and local communities in delivering culturally relevant, sustainable health solutions.

“As an academic and research institution, Bingham University is uniquely positioned to contribute through knowledge generation, training of future health leaders, and fostering innovation,” he added, urging stakeholders to strengthen their collaboration with the university to build a healthier Nigeria.

Prof. Ayuba also revealed that with Prof. Isah’s lecture, the College of Medical Sciences now leads in the number of inaugural lectures at the institution, having delivered three so far. The Faculties of Social Sciences and Science & Technology have each delivered two, while the Faculty of Administration has delivered one.

He commended Prof. Isah for his scholarly contributions, appreciated his family for their support, and thanked Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Musa Dankyau and the Inaugural Lecture Committee for organizing a successful event.

In his lecture, Prof. Isah acknowledged Nigeria’s modest progress in improving health indicators but highlighted enduring systemic challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, poor funding, workforce shortages, weak leadership, inefficient logistics, and poor data systems.

He stressed that development partners have played a critical role in filling these gaps through:

Funding and resource mobilization

Policy development and advocacy

Capacity building

Health system strengthening

Public–private partnerships

Their contributions, he noted, range from supporting health policy design to introducing new technologies, funding research, training health professionals, and providing diagnostic equipment.

“Development partners bring vital resources, expertise, and technology that enable Nigeria to tackle health challenges more effectively than it could alone,” Prof. Isah stated. However, he warned that the full benefits of these collaborations can only be realized through better partnership development, management, and sustainability.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare’s Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) agenda as a solid framework for coordination, but urged government to:

Ensure policy consistency

Streamline collaboration procedures

Build capacity of partnership management officials

Resolve conflicting stakeholder priorities

Clarify roles and improve communication among partners

Prof. Isah concluded that implementing these reforms would mark a turning point in Nigeria’s health development, creating a more resilient, efficient, and inclusive health system.

The lecture drew participation from the university’s principal officers, faculty members, students, parents, health stakeholders, and invited guests, fostering robust dialogue on optimizing partnerships for improved health outcomes in Nigeria.