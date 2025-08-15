Bichi leads rally ahead of Adamawa Assembly by-election

The Member representing Bichi Federal Constituency and the Chairman House Committee on Appropriations, Dr Abubakar Kabir Abubakar led the grand finale rally ahead of Ganye state assembly by-election in Adamawa state scheduled for Saturday.

The APC candidate, Hon Misa Musa Jauro is contesting in the election to succeed his deceased brother, Hon. Abdulmalik Jauro, who died in 2024.

He, who is the co-chairman of the APC election committee, said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set out to take over Adamawa state in 2027.

He urged the people of the constituency to come out in their numbers on Saturday to vote for the APC.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Security Advisor, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for their commitment to the development of the constituency and Adamawa state in general.

Bichi said, “On Saturday the ruling PDP will be defeated hands down from 10am. This was our seat. May the soul of the departed member rest in peace. Our candidate is a relative to the late member. Nobody can rig this election.”

He called on voters to arrive at polling units by 7am, remain vigilant throughout the process and stay until votes are counted.

He said, “We urge the people of Ganye to be at their polling units from 7am and wait for INEC officials. We must wait for the ballot counting and protect our votes. We will win elections in all the 10 wards of this constituency.

“The Ganye-Jada Road has been delayed for over 40 years. There were many lies and deceptions. As the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, I promise to deliver this project. We have sent contractors to assess the condition of the road and they will soon swing into action.

“Additionally, there is an ongoing road project from Jabbi, Lamba to Balel which ends up at the Cameroonian border.

“Any patriotic Ganye citizen must thank His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Comrade Mustapha Salihu and Alhaji Sadiq Walin Ganye

“Let’s come out on election day and show the ruling PDP that we are ready for them in 2027. I am very sure we will defeat the PDP in 2027. We will win the governorship election and the three senator seats, the eight rep seats and all the 25 state assembly seats God willing.

“The Tinubu administration is committed to development in Adamawa state. Schools, hospitals will be built and several job opportunities will be created.”

Present at the rally were the APC vice chairman North East, Comrade Salihu Mustapha, Minister of Livestock, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, who also doubles co-chairman of the APC election committee; senators and members of the House of Representatives.