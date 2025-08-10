Bibi Bello explores faith, worship with ‘Gratitude’

By Juliet Ebirim

Prominent worship leader, gospel recording artist and corporate attorney, Bibi Bello, has released her latest single, “Gratitude.” The song is part of a larger live recording project set to culminate in a full album release in December.

According to Bibi, “Gratitude is more than a song, it’s a posture of the heart. It was birthed from a season of waiting and trusting God. It is offering of thanksgiving in every circumstance and a reminder that even when answers are delayed, His goodness never changes.”

With a ministry focused on spiritual impact rather than fame, Bibi states that her music aims to invite individuals into “a deep and transformative encounter with God. Worship is more than an art form; it is a divine tool in God’s hands to heal, restore and draw people closer to Him. My journey in gospel music is marked by authenticity, spiritual depth and an unwavering focus on the message of the cross.” she said.

Bibi gained national recognition in 2011 as the second runner-up in the first season of Nigerian Idol. Her musical style is described as blending the spiritual depth of Kathryn Kuhlman, the excellence of Sinach, and the authenticity of CeCe Winans, while maintaining her unique artistic identity.

Her latest project – a live recording of seven tracks, features her earlier single ‘Chukwuoma’ and the newly released ‘Gratitude’, with two more singles scheduled ahead of the full album launch in December.

Bibi is committed to extending her ministry to underserved communities, including prisons, homeless shelters, hospitals and marginalized groups. “I am passionate about taking worship outside church walls, meeting people where they are and bringing hope to those most in need of God’s love,” she stated.