Beta computers petitions FG over alleged deployment of fake SPEEDSTAR PCs by NITDA contractors

One of Nigeria’s certified Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEMs, for locally made computers, Beta Computers, has formally petitioned the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy over the alleged deployment of counterfeit SPEEDSTAR PCs by contractors engaged by the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA.

In a petition dated April 3, 2025, and signed by the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Vincent Anyaegbunam, Beta Computers expressed concern that the Presidential Executive Orders on patronage of made-in-Nigeria computers are being undermined by the illegal activities of certain contractors awarded supply jobs by NITDA.

Anyaegbunam, who is also a founding member and trustee of the Certified Computer Manufacturers of Nigeria, CCMON, stated: “We reported to NITDA in August 2024 our discovery of counterfeit SPEEDSTAR PCs supplied to an institution in the North and requested the name of the contractor involved.

“Sadly, after multiple reminders, NITDA has refused to release this information, which is critical to determining the culpable party. We strongly suspect the involvement of multiple contractors and possibly some collaborators within NITDA.”

According to the petition, Beta Computers had agreed with a NITDA representative that the agency would provide the names of all contractors who supplied SPEEDSTAR PCs to the affected institution and others.

However, this agreement was allegedly not honored.

Anyaegbunam alleged: “Instead of full cooperation, what we have received are various forms of stonewalling, including calls from NITDA officers apparently trying to confirm whether the contractor they are protecting is the one we identified.”

Following a meeting with the NITDA Director-General on July 18, 2025, Beta Computers said it was assured that providing the name of the affected institution would lead to disclosure of the contractor’s identity.

However, in a letter dated July 29, 2025, NITDA reportedly declined to release the contractor’s name.

Mr. Anyaegbunam expressed disappointment: “We are now left with no choice but to explore all legal means to defend our brand equity. Our concern is why an agency of government, tasked with promoting local content in IT, is unwilling to collaborate with us to bring those counterfeiting our SPEEDSTAR brand to justice.”

As part of its next steps, Beta Computers has submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to NITDA, dated August 5, 2025, seeking the names of all contractors who supplied SPEEDSTAR PCs to Gombe State University and other institutions from 2019 to date. The company expects a formal response within the statutory seven-day period, after which legal counsel will determine further action.