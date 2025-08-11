Benue mourns late civil service commission Chair, Agogo

Benue State and the Igede Nation are mourning the loss of one of their most distinguished daughters, Honourable (Mrs.) Comfort Agbo Agogo (née Ochuokpa), who passed away on July 6, 2025, after a lifetime of groundbreaking public service.

In 2003, she made history as the first Igede woman appointed Permanent Secretary in the Benue State Civil Service. Her tenure was marked by integrity, reform, and a commitment to meritocracy. In 2011, she broke another barrier as the first female Chairman of the Benue State Civil Service Commission, where she championed transparent recruitment, fairness, and greater female representation until 2016.

Beyond her official duties, Hon. Agogo was a respected community leader, mentor, and advocate for education, social welfare, and women’s rights. Known for her generosity and humility, she inspired a generation of young professionals.

She is survived by six accomplished children—spanning careers in law, global health, academia, engineering, and renewable energy—and sixteen grandchildren, all upholding her values of service and integrity.

Her funeral on August 1, 2025, was marked by glowing tributes from dignitaries, colleagues, and community members, celebrating a life defined by leadership, grace, and an unyielding dedication to the public good.

Hon. Comfort Agbo Agogo leaves behind a legacy of reform and compassion that will continue to resonate across Benue and beyond.