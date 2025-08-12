Benue: Group lauds IGP over release of detained Benue chiefs

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The President of Ado Descendants Union Ondo State Chapter, Dr. John Onazi, has hailed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for ordering the release of three traditional rulers detained in connection with a false kidnapping allegation in Benue State.

The Chiefs include Isaac Ebilima, Igwe Linus, and Daniel Nweze.

They were detained at the AIG Zone 4 headquarters in Makurdi following a petition by the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Lami Danladi Ogenyi.

The Chiefs and the Executive Chairman of Ado Local Government, Engineer Oche Sunday Oche, were accused in the petition of operating an illegal detention facility in the Obioye area of the local government.

However, following a full-scale investigation ordered by the IGP, the allegations were found to be baseless.

Onazi commended the Nigeria Police Force for exposing the falsehood behind the accusations and for respecting the rights of the traditional leaders.

A police special investigation team, led by CSP Mannase Orhena from the IGP’s office in Abuja, visited Ado Local Government on Sunday as residents of the community categorically denied the existence of any illegal detention facility.

They clarified that the location described in the petition was, in fact, a public market and a Catholic Church where people freely gather to trade and worship.

Following the field investigation and a detailed briefing to the IGP on Monday, Egbetokun ordered the immediate release of the detained chiefs.

The incident has drawn attention to the misuse of petitions to intimidate community leaders and highlights the importance of due diligence in law enforcement processes.