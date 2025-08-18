Benue govt, APHPN to partner for improved healthcare services

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, APHPN, has expreseed its willingness to always collaborate with the Benue State government to improve healthcare services in the state.

The National President of APHPN, Dr. Terfa Kene gave the assurance when he led a team on a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Primary Health Care Board, BSPHCB Mrs. Grace Wende, in Makurdi.

The Information Officer of the Board, Grace Akure in a statement disclosed that the delegation was at the board to familiarize and formally introduce the new National President of APHPN to the management of the Board.

Dr. Kene reiterated APHPN’s mission to provide Innovation, Capacity building, Service Support and Research, ICSR, with over 1,500 Doctors working at Local Government level and academia “to manage/coordinate projects that will improve public health across the country.”

Dr. Kene expressed APHPN’s commitment to staff training and to provide timely support in terms of medical outreaches twice a year on communicable diseases in the state and use its data base to apply for grants to support primary health care clinics.

He noted that “Benue State is central to the project, hence the need to start with the State Primary Health Care Board.” He solicited for a cordial working relationship to help the Association achieve it’s goals.

In separate remarks, Prof. Audu Onyemocho of Federal University of Medical Sciences Otukpo and Dr. Terkaa Bitto, Benue State Chairman of APHPN, pledged their support to BSPHCB in delivering quality health care services in the state.

Receiving the delegation, Mrs. Wende who congratulated Dr. Kene for emerging the National President of APHPN said “it a rare privilege to serve in that capacity.”

She expressed her readiness to work and collaborate with the Association to ensure quality healthcare services at the primary health care centres across the state.

On hand to receive the delegation were the Director of Administration and Finance, DAF, Mr. Frank Ukonu, the Director Community Health Services, Mr. Joseph Ude, the Director Disease Control and Vaccination, Dr. Austin Adanu, the State Immunization Officer, SIO, Mr. Emmanual Adega and other staff of the Board.