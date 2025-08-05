Benue Assembly recommends 6 month suspension for SUBEB chairman over misconduct

Benue State House of Assembly.

The Benue State House of Assembly has urged Gov. Hyacinth Alia to suspend the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Grace Adagba, for six months over misconduct.

The lawmakers who took the decision after a motion moved by the Chief Whip, Mr Bemdoo Ipusu (APC/Katsina-Ala West), during Tuesday’s plenary in Makurdi want the chairman to stay away from all matters relating to the board.

The lawmakers stated that the suspension would enable the assembly to exercise its oversight of the board.

Ipusu said that the house, during its plenary on July 21, deliberated on a motion titled “Motion for the House to Embark on a Statewide Verification of Contracts”.

“After a robust debate, the house resolved to constitute a seven-man ad hoc committee to ascertain the true status of completed and ongoing projects embarked upon by Alia’s government from inception to date and report back to the house within four weeks.

“The ad hoc committee has extended several invitations to the Executive Chairman of SUBEB; she, however, declined to appear before the committee without any satisfactory explanation.

“In one of her letters, she had clearly stated that the house has no right to investigate contracts from the board.

“It has, therefore, become very clear that she is deliberately hindering the house from carrying out its constitutional mandate of oversight,” Ipusu said.

He said that allowing the chairman to remain actively involved while the committee conducts its assignment may create a conflict of interest, undermine public confidence or jeopardise the integrity of the lawmakers’ investigation.

Mr Douglas Akya (APC/Makurdi South), who seconded the motion, decried the board’s lack of cooperation with the house under the chairmanship of her current chairman.

Additionally, Mr. Elias Audu (APC/Gwer East) stated that SUBEB was established by law; therefore, it cannot act as an independent entity, and the house will be barred from carrying out its oversight function.

Mr. Thomas Dugeri (APC/Kwande West) stated that the chairman had consistently disrespected the house whenever she was called to appear before it.

Dugeri encouraged the house to stick to their decision of suspending the chairman, reiterating that they should take the decision and stand by it.

Ruling, the Speaker, Mr. Hyacinth Dajoh, said that the House was committed to upholding the principles of accountability and good governance in all matters of public interest.

Vanguard News