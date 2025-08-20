Benue Assembly confirms six of Alia’s commissioner nominees, rejects 2

Benue State House of Assembly.

The Benue Assembly on Wednesday screened and confirmed only six out of the eight commissioner nominees by Gov. Hyacinth Alia.

The assembly, during its plenary session in Makurdi, rejected two of the nominees due to petitions filed against them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those confirmed by the assembly include Dr. Benjamin Ashaver, Dr. Peter Egbodo, Mrs. Theresa Ikwue, Mr. Denis Iyaghigba, Dr. Paul Ogwuche, and Dr. Margaret Adamu.

Those who were not confirmed were Dr Timothy Ornguga and Mr James Dwem.

The lawmakers said that there were four petitions of victimisation against Ornguga by former students of Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, where he worked as a lecturer.

Meanwhile, Dwem had two petitions against him, which alleged embezzlement and appropriation of local government funds while he served as Chairman of the Makurdi Local Government Area.

Ruling, the Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, urged the governor to forward two new nominees from Kwande and Makurdi to replace Ornguga and Dwem.

Vanguard News