Benue: Armed herdsmen allegedly kill woman, son in rice farm

..Wife escapes miraculously after torture

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A mother and her grown up son, identified as Mlumun Igbawua and Terkimbir Igbawua respectively have reportedly been murdered by armed herdsmen on a rice farm at Tse-Nyibiam, Ngban, Nyiev Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

Fortunately the wife of the deceased man who was caught and tortured by the armed marauders escaped from her captors.

The murder of the duo came lesss than three months after the deceased woman’s husband was attacked and killed in the same rice farm by the armed herders during cultivation.

It was gathered that the trio had gone to weed the farm Saturday morning and at noon they were confronted by armed herdsmen who killed the woman and her son on the spot.

“After killing the two of them, they took the wife captive. And after torturing her she luckily escape from the armed herders.

“It is more like a miracle that she made it out alive because in recent time we have not had reports of anyone caught by the invaders escaping alive,” he said.

Meanwhile the Council Chairman of Guma LGA, Maurice Orwough who visited the scene with security personnel ordered that the woman be moved to the hospital for treatment.

A statement by the media aide of the Chairman, Ernest Tortiv disclosed that he also ordered security operatives to enforce full operation in the community which is just few kilometers from Yelewata.

“The Chairman also took the tortured lady who regained freedom from her abductors to the hospital and she has been receiving treatment. He directed the Local Government Security Secretary to release funds for the burial of the victims slated for tomorrow, Sunday.

“He assured the people that in no distance time, the crisis would be a thing of the past and reiterated his promise to prioritize the security and safety of the people.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, could not be reached for comment.