Benu Gov Alia receives 11 rescued kidnap victims, commends security agencies

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has received 11 rescued kidnap victims in the state with a commendation for security agencies who ensured their safe return.

The rescued victims were abducted at different locations and times by bandits in the state.

The victims who were rescued by the Joint Task Force of the security agencies from the Sankera axis of the state, which comprised the Ukum, Logo, and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas (LGAs), were at different times and locations abducted by bandits in the state.

The Governor gave the commendation Thursday after an emergency Security Council meeting where he announced the rescue of the victims.

He assured that his administration would continue to do everything possible in collaboration with the security agencies to ensure the safety and protection of Benue communities and their borders from activities of bandits and other criminal elements terrorising the people.

He said, “I want to thank all the security agencies in the state for their efforts to ensure the protection of the lives of our citizens. Out of the 11 victims, three are from Benue State, three from Taraba State, two from Cross River, and two from Ebonyi State, respectively.

“It is quite a horrifying experience that they went through in the hands of the kidnappers, with a lot of trauma. But we thank God that this day, having spent some time under those terrible human beings, some operations were carried out at the Sankera axis, and they have been rescued.

“I want to commend you, the victims, for your resilience in those trying moments. Our hearts are with you and your families. The operatives in the state will continue to work so hard to ensure that they get rid of the bad eggs in our communities.

“We thank the Federal Government, who sent in well-armed security personnel to come in and support the efforts we are doing here to rescue the victims.”

The Governor also assured of his commitment to continue to support the security agencies in the state to work hard to flush out the criminal elements from the state.

He also promised to take care of the victims and support them to go back to their respective states and unite with their families.

The governor expressed sadness that some of the victims stayed in captivity for two months and thanked Operation Whirl Stroke, the Department of State Services, the police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other members of the Joint Taskforce for ensuring the safety of the victims.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Benue State Bureau for Homeland Security, Air Commodore Jacob Gbamwuan (retd), while presenting the victims to the Governor, said the successful operation was recorded through the swift efforts of the Governor and the help of the security agencies in the state.