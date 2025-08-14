Benita Ekong crowned Face of TBPC Stars 2025

The 32nd edition of TBPC Stars has produced its new queen as Miss Benita Joseph Ekong emerged winner of the highly celebrated pageant for 2025.

Benita, who hails from Atai Obio Offot in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, was officially unveiled as the new Face of TBPC Stars in recognition of her brilliance, leadership qualities, entrepreneurial drive and inspiring personality.

The 26-year-old beauty queen is not just a symbol of elegance but also a business mogul and accomplished professional. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Radford University College, Accra, Ghana, as well as a Diploma in Public Health from FAMSA College of Health Sciences and Technology, Keffi.

Currently based in Abuja, Benita is the Chief Executive Officer of four thriving businesses – Beltex Global Services Limited, Beltex Manufacturing Company Limited, The Bhennies Luxury Fashion, and Qwin Bites Enterprises.

Speaking on her new role, Benita said, “This crown is not just a title; it is a responsibility. I intend to use this platform to inspire young women, promote education, and empower entrepreneurs across Nigeria.”

Her educational journey began at Methodist Primary School, Enwang Mbo (2006 – 2011) before proceeding to Lott Carey Baptist Secondary Commercial School, Ikot Efre Itak (2012 – 2017). Beyond academics and business, she is known for her passion for reading, cooking and travelling.

Her emergence as the Face of TBPC Stars 2025 is seen as a significant milestone, positioning her as a modern-day African woman making impact both in her community and across the country.