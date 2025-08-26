Beneficiaries laud Delta Commissioner, Agofure over monthly stipends

By Etop Ekanem

Delta State Commissioner for Transport, Onoriode Agofure has been commended for his consistent payment of monthly stipends to his people as part of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s More agenda and the renewed hope of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The beneficiaries numbering no fewer than 120 persons hailed Agofure, expressing joy and gratitude for being there for them for 17 months in payment of monthly stipends.

Coordinator of the programme, Friday Gbagbeke, said the need to appreciate Agofure became necessary because he has put smiles on the face of his people in the past 17 months.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Gbagbeke said: “If other elected and appointeed officials could borrow a leaf from what Agofure and do same, no electorate will be complaining.”

Appealing to both elective and appointed officials to emulate Agofure on this monthly stipends, Gbagbeke said while he was coordinating the beneficiaries, Agofure is handling other empowerment not disclosed, as the beneficiaries pledged loyalty to Governor Oborevwori’s administration.

The former DG to Onoriode Agofure Campaign Organisation, Chief Francis Onobruchere, popularly known as Famark, lauded Agofure’s undivided attention, saying the consistency in the monthly stipends was a testament of him being a promise keeper.

Applauding Agofure’s benevolence nature and kind gesture since the inception of Governor Oborevwori’s administration, he pointed out that the monthly stipends has shown he would always be there for his people at all times