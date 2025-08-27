Becoming bank branch manager at 27 changed course of my life – Tony Elumelu

Elumelu

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chairman of Heirs Holdings and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony O. Elumelu, has reflected on the pivotal moment that shaped his career, recalling how becoming a bank branch manager at the age of 27 transformed his life.

Sharing his story, Elumelu said the opportunity to lead a branch of the defunct AllStates Trust Bank as a young professional gave him the confidence and platform to build what would later become a defining journey in African business and philanthropy.

“At that time, few believed a 27-year-old could successfully lead a bank branch. But that opportunity changed the entire course of my life. It gave me confidence. It gave me a platform. Most importantly, it gave me perspective,” he said.

He noted that the banking sector in Nigeria was on the cusp of transformation during the 1990s, and being entrusted with responsibility at such a young age inspired his commitment to empowering the next generation.

Elumelu explained that his passion for youth empowerment through the Tony Elumelu Foundation stems directly from this personal experience.

He wrote, “When I was 27, I was given the opportunity of a lifetime: I became a branch manager at AllStates Trust Bank, a young bank in Nigeria.

“Banking was beginning to change the country, it was the sector to be in, ripe for transformation, ready for disruption, for democratisation.

“At that time, few believed a 27-year-old could successfully lead a bank branch. But that opportunity changed the entire course of my life.

“It gave me confidence. It gave me a platform. Most importantly, it gave me perspective.

“That’s why today, I am passionate about giving young people the same chance I was given. Because I know what’s possible when someone believes in you early.

“This belief is at the heart of everything we do at The Tony Elumelu Foundation. It’s why we invest in young African entrepreneurs – because someone once invested in me.

“My journey didn’t begin with capital. It began with trust.

“Let’s keep believing in Africa’s youth. They are ready to lead, grow and transform our continent.”