Beauty sector needs professionalism to thrive – Aisha Olusoga

Renowned beauty and skincare specialist, Aisha Olusoga, has called for greater professionalism in Africa’s beauty and wellness sector, stressing that well-trained aestheticians are central to how Africans embrace and care for their skin.

“If Africans are going to love their skin colour and texture, it has to start with their aestheticians knowing what they are doing,” Olusoga said while announcing plans to train 100,000 young Nigerians in aesthetics.

Olusoga, who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mine Expression, said the initiative aims to bridge the growing demand for certified professionals across Africa, where interest in skincare, spa, and wellness treatments has risen sharply.

“This is beyond just beauty, it’s about empowerment,” Olusoga said. “We are creating a generation of young people who will take control of their future, break free from unemployment, and raise the standards of the profession.”

Poised to providing skin and wellness solutions while promoting indigenous beauty, Olusoga described the initiative as both an economic opportunity for Nigerian youths and a step toward elevating the continent’s aesthetics industry.

She also noted that the goal is to equip participants with the skills to either secure employment in the industry or establish their own ventures.