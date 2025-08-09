Beauty comes with money – Actrees, Bolade Adeshina

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood Yoruba actress Bolade Adeshina who is gradually carving a name for herself in the Nigerian movie industry has opened up on her early love for acting, her journey to the big screen, and what she values most in life, love, and her career.

She believes that while looks can open doors, talent is what sustains a career. “Beauty and talent are important to be successful, but I’ll support talent first. Beauty comes with money if you don’t have natural beauty. Talent first,” she tells Potpourri in an exclusive conversation.

Away from the screen, Bolade has strong views on love and relationships. “Real love is sweet when you are with an intentional man,” she said, adding that she’s had “a lot of experiences.”

When asked about her thoughts on being a single mother, she responded with empathy: “Being a baby mama to some is by circumstance, so I don’t really have an intake on that.” As for marriage, she keeps her advice short and traditional: “A woman should be submissive.”

And how does she handle men? “I can keep a man that wants to be kept,” she declared. Her biggest red flag? “When a man talks too much — discloses what isn’t necessary

A Childhood Dream, Silently Nurtured

For Bolade, acting wasn’t just a career choice — it was a childhood dream. She recalls how, growing up, watching Nollywood movies stirred something deep inside her. “Anytime I’m watching a Nollywood movie, I used to imagine myself being among the cast,” she said.

Her admiration for Nollywood veterans shaped her passion. “I’ve always loved Funke Akindele, Sola Sobowale, Bukky Wright… But most especially, each time I see Ronke Odusanya (Flakky) on screen, I’m like, ‘I like this aunty.’ We look alike — I should do it!” she shared with a laugh.

However, pursuing acting wasn’t something she could freely discuss at home. “There’s no way I could tell my dad that I was interested in acting because he’s a clergy. I was always in church, so I couldn’t pursue my dream then.”

From Entrepreneurship to the Big Screen

Bolade’s journey into Nollywood didn’t follow a straight path. After leaving her hometown for further education and spending several years as an entrepreneur, the pull of her passion became too strong to ignore.

“After so many years of being an entrepreneur, I decided to pursue my MAIN dream — acting — which I really enjoy doing the most,” she said.

The Role She’ll Never Forget

Every actor has that one unforgettable role. For Bolade, it’s the film “Eni Akoko”. She recalled with a smile — and a wince — why the experience left such an impression.

“‘Eni Akoko’ is my most memorable film because I was beaten for real,” she said, hinting at the physical demands and raw emotion of the role.

Wisdom for Aspiring Actors

Asked what advice she would give upcoming talents, Bolade kept it simple yet powerful: “Respect people and respect yourself. Then sharpen your skills and be prayerful.”

Social Media and Self-Respect

In the age of clout chasing, Bolade says she’s had no bad experiences on social media, largely because of how she carries herself online. “I respect myself on social media,” she affirmed.

The Dreams That Keep Her Going

For Bolade, success is twofold — personal and professional. “My ultimate dream as a woman is to have a happy home with children,” she shared. But she’s not resting on her laurels career-wise either.

“As an actress, I want to keep growing. Forward ever, backward never.”