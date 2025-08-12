BBNaija S10: Sultana banned from drinking alcohol for one week

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Sultana, has been barred from consuming alcohol for one week following her misconduct while intoxicated.

The punishment was announced during a lounge meeting, where Big Brother addressed her behaviour, stressing that alcohol cannot be used as an excuse for breaking house rules.

“You almost damaged Big Brother’s floor and the property of a fellow housemate,” he noted, adding that the ban would remain in effect even during the Saturday night party.

“Failure to comply will apply dire consequences'” he added.

Biggie also issued a double strike to Bright Morgan for his misconduct towards Faith.

“For your conduct, you are hereby issued a double strike, one more strike and you will be disqualified from Big Brother’s house. Do you understand?” Big Brother declared.