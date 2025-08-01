BBNaija S10: Moment Imisi threatened to stab Koyin in kitchen fight [Video]

Drama in the BBNaija Season 10 house reached alarming levels on Thursday night when a fierce argument among housemates nearly spiraled into violence.

The tension exploded in the kitchen when housemates Sultana and Imisi clashed over hygiene issues.

The disagreement quickly escalated as Rooboy jumped in, openly criticising Imisi’s behavior and shouting at her to “go wash that plate” as he followed her into the lounge. His repeated outbursts intensified the situation.

which knife? are we okay? imisi was holding the fork she was cooking with before NURTW and co stopped her.

she was referencing how nobody can try that with her in ebute meta and how xyz 123 is what her people will do to them.

anyway, she said it, oya CRY.#BBNaija #BBNaijaS10 pic.twitter.com/qULN2X3FcS — ..ofHerMothersPot (ìdàmú everybody) (@mumiyo_) August 1, 2025

Matters took a more disturbing turn when Rooboy threatened to slap Imisi for responding to him.

Staying composed, Imisi accused him of attempting to provoke her into an emotional reaction that could result in her disqualification from the show.

As tensions rose, housemate Koyin stepped in to mediate, only to find himself caught in the crossfire.

Imisi redirected her anger toward him, yelling in Yoruba and approaching him with what appeared to be a fork.

In a shocking moment captured on camera, Koyin confronted her, asking, “You will do what? You will stab me?” before daring her: “Oya, come and stab me.”

Other housemates swiftly intervened to separate the two before the confrontation escalated further.

The incident, now widely shared online, has reignited concerns among fans about the mental and

emotional strain the housemates face, and raised questions about the show’s capacity to manage intense conflicts under such high-pressure conditions.

Vanguard News