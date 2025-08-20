BBNaija: People didn’t know me because of Isabella – KayiKunmi

Evicted Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Oluwakayikunmi Ajibade, known as ‘Kayikunmi’, has opened up about the impact of his relationship with Isabella on his time in the house.

The 25-year-old Ekiti indigene, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said he struggled to be seen beyond her (Isabella’s) shadow.

He reflected on how his calm and reserved personality may have been drowned out by Isabella’s more dominant presence.

“In a relationship, there’s always a stronger person. She was much more outgoing than I was, she was louder. I was more calm and reserved,” he said.

KayiKunmi said Isabella’s strong personality did not sit well with several housemates and it affected how people engaged with him.

“In as much as the relationship was early, a lot of people didn’t get to know me for me or talk to me because not everyone liked Isabella.

“She was not the most loved person in the house and when we were in the house, I would want to have conversations with certain people but all they would be saying is, ‘I don’t want issues, I don’t want this and that’.

“So, a lot of people didn’t get to know me as much, except the people that were open-minded and didn’t care,” he said.

Kayikunmi, who seemed to have taken things in good faith, said, “Regardless, I think it was not necessarily negative, but it is what it is, and I can’t cry over spilt milk.”

NAN reports that Big Brother Naija BBNaija Season 10 launched with a double premiere on July 26 and July 27, as Kayikunmi and another housemate, Otega, were evicted on Sunday, Aug. 18. (NAN)