BBNaija: Bright Morgan opens up on bond with Mide, says enjoys her ‘Shakara’

By Ayeni Mayowa

Life inside the Big Brother Naija house continues to serve fans its trademark mix of drama, playful banter, and budding romances.

The latest spark came when housemate Bright Morgan openly admitted his growing connection with fellow contestant, Mide.

During a late-night conversation with some of the housemates, Bright Morgan confessed that he has been enjoying Mide’s playful attitude, which he fondly described as “shakara.”

“Mide likes to give me plenty shakara, but honestly, I enjoy it. It makes everything more fun. She keeps me on my toes,” Bright Morgan said with a grin, drawing laughter and teasing remarks from his colleagues, who hinted he might be catching feelings.

The moment quickly caught the attention of viewers, many of whom reacted on social media, noting that the chemistry between Bright Morgan and Mide has been building for days.

From witty exchanges during tasks to subtle flirtations at mealtimes, the pair’s interactions have become a talking point among fans of the show.

As emotions heat up and alliances form across Biggie’s house, fans are eager to see whether Bright Morgan and Mide’s playful energy will evolve into a deeper bond or remain lighthearted teasing that spices up the game.

Vanguard News