BBNaija 10: Zita, Mide clash over kitchen duties, pot allegedly used in heated argument [Video]

Tensions flared in the BBNaija Season 10 house on Thursday morning as housemates Zita and Mide engaged in a heated shouting match over kitchen chores.

The altercation, which began in the kitchen, quickly escalated and prompted several other BBNaija housemates to step in and separate Mide and Zita.

According to Mide, the dispute started when she asked Zita to assist with meal prep — specifically cutting carrots — but was met with hostility and profanity.

Pt2



Mide vs Zita heated argument 🥊



No copyright intended #BBNaija #BBNaijaS10 pic.twitter.com/vOLnxIQyBX — MERCYOSARO22 OFFICIAL (@poshsypce22) August 7, 2025

“I said please come help me cut carrots and Zita said she is not cutting anything, she asked me to fuck off,” Mide recounted.

Mide also claimed that Zita struck her with a pot during the exchange, an allegation Zita denied. Zita insisted she only used the pot to retrieve a knife from Mide.

“I only used the pot to take the fucking knife off her hand,” Zita said, defending her actions.

The situation further intensified when Danboskid, Zita’s love interest in the house, tried to calm her down.

His intervention led to another verbal clash — this time between him and Mide — after he appeared to side with Zita.

The dramatic encounter has since sparked conversations among fans online, with a clip of the incident already making rounds.

