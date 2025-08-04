BBNaija 10: Victory, Kayikunmi get immunity, 27 housemates up for eviction [Full List]

BBNaija Season 10 delivered its first major twist on Monday night as nearly all housemates were placed on possible eviction.
During a surprise task, Biggie instructed the housemates—except Head of House Victory—to find a hidden envelope within 10 minutes.
After the search, those who didn’t find one stood up but were asked to sit as Biggie called for the envelope readings.
Each envelope simply read: “Better luck next time.”
“You all failed to find the right envelope,” Biggie declared. “This means the whole house is automatically
nominated for possible eviction.”
In another twist, Biggie asked Victory to select a ticket from a tree. It read: “Save only one.” After a moment of hesitation, Victory saved Kayikunmi.
A further surprise followed as Biggie instructed Victory to lift a mini table revealing an envelope with an immunity card inside.
Biggie concluded with a stern warning, “You are all up for possible eviction this week. You are not allowed to campaign for votes or talk about it—this is still a punishable offence.”
BBNaija Housemates up for possible eviction:
1. Zita
2. Gigi
3. Ivatar
4. Big Soso
5. Sabrina
6. Mide
7. Dede
8. Doris
9. Joanna
10. Isabella
11. Imisi
12. Ibifubara
13. Tracy
14. Thelma
15. Sultana
16. Mensan
17. Kuture
18. Kola
19. Jason
20. Denari
21. Kaybobo
22. Faith
23. Rooboy
24. Bright
25. Koyin
26. Danboskid
27. Otega
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.