BBNaija 10: Victory, Kayikunmi get immunity, 27 housemates up for eviction [Full List]

BBNaija Season 10 delivered its first major twist on Monday night as nearly all housemates were placed on possible eviction.

During a surprise task, Biggie instructed the housemates—except Head of House Victory—to find a hidden envelope within 10 minutes.

After the search, those who didn’t find one stood up but were asked to sit as Biggie called for the envelope readings.

Each envelope simply read: “Better luck next time.”

“You all failed to find the right envelope,” Biggie declared. “This means the whole house is automatically

nominated for possible eviction.”

In another twist, Biggie asked Victory to select a ticket from a tree. It read: “Save only one.” After a moment of hesitation, Victory saved Kayikunmi.

A further surprise followed as Biggie instructed Victory to lift a mini table revealing an envelope with an immunity card inside.

Biggie concluded with a stern warning, “You are all up for possible eviction this week. You are not allowed to campaign for votes or talk about it—this is still a punishable offence.”

BBNaija Housemates up for possible eviction:

1. Zita

2. Gigi

3. Ivatar

4. Big Soso

5. Sabrina

6. Mide

7. Dede

8. Doris

9. Joanna

10. Isabella

11. Imisi

12. Ibifubara

13. Tracy

14. Thelma

15. Sultana

16. Mensan

17. Kuture

18. Kola

19. Jason

20. Denari

21. Kaybobo

22. Faith

23. Rooboy

24. Bright

25. Koyin

26. Danboskid

27. Otega

Vanguard News