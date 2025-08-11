BBNaija 10: Tracy becomes first female to retain HOH title

Tracy has made BBNaija Season 10 history, becoming the first female housemate to defend the coveted Head of House (HOH) title.

She first clinched the crown on Sunday night, choosing Kuture as her House Guest, but had to put her reign on the line in Monday’s HOH challenge.

In a tense contest against Ivatar, Thelma Lawson, Dede, Joanna and Kuture, Tracy held her nerve and skill to emerge victorious once again, securing another week of immunity, privileges, and influence over the house.

Recall on Sunday, the house was reduced to 27 housemates following the eviction of Danboskid and Ibifubara.

Meanwhile on Monday, Sabrina exited the show citing medical reasons.

These departures leave 26 housemates battling for the ₦150 million grand prize.

Vanguard News