BBNAIJA 10: Rowdy house of drama

By Ayo Onikoyi

We are barely a week into the Season 10 of BBNAIJA also known as the 10/10 House and the drama has started brewing already. If the women are still keeping things close to their chests, the same cannot be said of the men who aren’t backing down for one another. However, that is not a huge surprise as there are some characters in the House that shouldn’t be kept together under the same roof, if you don’t want the roof to get blown off. It thus look like a matter of soon rather than later..

The female Housemates are not yet off the rail, but nonetheless adding to the cacophony of noises pervading the House. The trio of Rooboy, Bright and Kuture have shown they aren’t exactly gentlemen as they came at one another with expletives only reserved for the “Streets “. Without any restrain, Kaybobo declared he was a bully with Mensah at the receiving end of his muscle-flexing which the latter took on the chin without flinching.

The Murphy’s Law best describes the situation in the House, “Whatever can go wrong, will go wrong.” The pandemonium that broke out on Thursday is a clear affirmation of that. It was a rowdy session that involved a good number of Housemates, both men and women. Otega, Denari, Victory, Jason Jae and Thelma were the lead characters while the rest offered a sort of a noisy soundtrack to the drama.

Romance

Cupid is yet to find victims, it is early days and any form of defined romance may be premature for now. That is not to say some Housemates are not warming up to one another. Some are actually already feeling the pulse of others before taking the plunge. Not many missed when Jason Jae, the first Head of House, wrapped his arms around Sultana in a heartfelt hug, and whether romantic or platonic, only time will tell. Jasmine and Victory also lost the crowd and the madness around them to share a quality time where Jasmine confided in Victory a long-held secret.

Who’s going to be the player of the week?

For all the Housemates the target is the N150million prize money – all of them said that much at the opening shows last Saturday and Sunday. Unlike any other season 10/10 will be rewarding a Housemate at the end of every week as “The Player of the Week” with some cash gifts.

Eviction night

As usual the nominations have been done but hardly does any Housemate get evicted on the first day.