BBNaija 10: Rooboy wins HOH for week 5, picks Zita as house guest

Rooboy has emerged as the new Head of House (HOH) for Week 5 of BBNaija Season 10 after a fierce challenger game on Monday.

Jason Jae, who had clinched the HOH crown on Sunday, was forced to defend his title in the Monday showdown but eventually lost to Rooboy.

The contest, which also featured Kuture, kept housemates on edge before Rooboy sealed the win.

In a show of loyalty, Rooboy selected Zita as his house guest: a gesture of reciprocity, as Zita had chosen him last week when she wore the HOH crown.

