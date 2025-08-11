BBNaija 10: Otega, Kuture, Rooboy secure immunity as 22 housemates face eviction

It was another dramatic night in the BBNaija Season 10 house as Otega and Kuture secured their safety from possible eviction, leaving 22 other housemates in the danger zone.

Otega’s immunity came in spectacular fashion after he discovered a hidden card that guaranteed his survival for the week.

The rare find instantly shifted the mood in the house, as fellow contestants realised their chances of staying had just grown slimmer.

Read more: Sabrina exits BBNaija house due to medical reasons

Kuture’s escape, however, was the result of a strategic move by Head of House Tracy.

After winning the HOH title, Tracy picked a trinket that gave her the exclusive power to save just one housemate from eviction.

She chose Kuture — her earlier pick as house guest — a decision that could have ripple effects on alliances and gameplay in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Rooboy, who won the “Most Influential Housemate” title for Week 2, also enjoys immunity as part of his reward.

His victory means he is automatically excluded from the list of housemates up for possible eviction in Week 3.

With 22 contestants now battling to avoid eviction, the week ahead promises high tension, shifting alliances, and fierce strategies as the game heats up.

Vanguard News