BBNaija 10: Bright, Sultana, Mensan, 4 others issued final warning for infringement

BBNaija Season 10 housemates have come under stern scrutiny after repeated violations of one of the show’s core rules.

Following Monday night’s live nominations, Big Brother addressed the house, expressing disappointment over the persistent habit of housemates tampering with or removing their microphones.

Describing the act as a “serious breach,” Big Brother emphasised that the microphones serve as the vital link between the contestants and the viewing audience.

He went on to name the offenders: Kola, Bright Morgan, Doris, Isabella, Mensan, Rooboy, Sultana, and Thelma Lawson, issuing them a final warning.

Big Brother cautioned that switching off or covering microphones not only violates the rules but also denies fans an authentic viewing experience.

He further warned that any future infringements will attract strict penalties, potentially affecting both the individuals involved and the entire house.

The announcement served as a reminder that Big Brother’s rules are non-negotiable and strict adherence remains key to the competition.

Vanguard News