BBNaija 10: Bright Morgan receives double strikes, faces disqualification

BBNaija housemate Bright Morgan has been issued a Double Strike for breaching section 15, sub-section 1 of the show’s Rule Book, which strictly prohibits physical violence.

The rule covers self-inflicted harm, violence toward another housemate, as well as acts of provocation, goading, bullying, and victimisation.

Big Brother warned that one more strike will lead to Bright’s automatic disqualification from the reality TV show.

In related disciplinary actions, Sultanna was banned from drinking alcohol for one week after urinating on fellow housemate Dede’s box and on Biggie’s floor — behaviour Big Brother described as unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Kuture was handed a final warning for misconduct, with Big Brother cautioning that any further offences could attract more severe punishment.

The sanctions have stirred strong reactions among viewers, sparking debate over the housemates’ behaviour and Big Brother’s disciplinary approach this season.

Vanguard News