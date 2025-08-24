BBNAIJA 10/10: Who leaves Biggie’s House tonight?

By Ayo Onikoyi

As we enter the fourth week of the tenth edition of the Big Brother Naija show, the stakes are getting higher and the pendulum of eviction keeps swinging ominously. Where the pendulum strikes a chord tonight is a guess as good as anyone could venture.

Out of the 29 Housemates that started the journey only 24 remain. And out of these 24 Housemates 20 are all up for eviction this night. Only 4 escaped the eviction hammer to be sitting pretty tonight. And those are Zita, who is the Head of House, followed by two other Housemates, Faith and Mensan, who she saved by her power as Head of House and of course, Jason Jae, who emerged as the most influential player of the week.

The last two consecutive Sundays saw 4 Housemates exited the show, in the persons of Danboskid and Ibifubara, and then Kayikunmi and Otega, last Sunday. Sabrina walked away from the show on health grounds.

Power of social media

Ibifubara, Kayikunmi and Otega who have all been evicted didn’t exactly come to the House loaded with a strong firepower of social media following. Although Danboskid came loaded enough but it appears there were some grave things he wasn’t doing right.

Beyond social media power

If there’s anything we have learnt from 10 years of the roller-coaster reality show, it is that it takes more than a couple of factors to go the distance.

Beyond social media power, ardent followers of the show believe factors like authenticity and relatability; strategic social game; entertainment value and presence; competence ( whether physical, intellectual or creative); character growth and unending appeal; and also the underdog empathy go a long way in paving the way to the prize.