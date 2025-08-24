Bayelsa Govt raises alarm over fake products as health crises mount

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has issued a strong warning over the growing circulation of fake drugs, beverages, cosmetics, and other hazardous products in local markets, linking the trend to the rising cases of liver, kidney, and lung diseases across the state.

Speaking at a press briefing in Yenagoa, the Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, described the situation as a “serious emergency” demanding immediate and coordinated action from both the government and the public.

According to her, the government has already begun a multi-agency crackdown involving the Ministries of Environment, Health, and Trade and Investment, along with the Environmental Sanitation Authority and the Consumer Protection Unit. Offenders have been arrested and prosecuted, while confiscated products are being destroyed to protect public health.

“The Environmental Sanitation Authority has taken some sellers to court, underscoring our commitment to addressing this critical issue,” she said. “During routine inspections at the Swali Market, agencies discovered expired and fake products including soft drinks, body creams, and hair relaxers.”

Mrs. Koku-Obiyai, a trained nurse, attributed the spike in chronic health conditions to the use and consumption of these substandard goods.

“If you visit the Federal Medical Centre or any other health facility, the number of kidney and liver disease cases is alarming. Children are affected too. These harmful chemicals, especially those injected or added to fake products, directly impact the liver, kidneys, and lungs,” she explained.

She emphasized that skincare products are especially dangerous. “When you rub cream on your skin, it is absorbed directly into the bloodstream. That’s why it’s critical to be sure of what you’re buying,” she warned.

The commissioner urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious products to the authorities, assuring that whistleblowers’ identities would be protected.

“There are deaths that are entirely preventable. We must educate our children and enlighten the public, especially when products are being sold at unusually low prices — that’s a red flag,” she noted.

Mrs. Koku-Obiyai assured that the state government would continue working with relevant agencies to ensure public health is safeguarded and the environment remains safe for all Bayelsans.