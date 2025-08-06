Bayelsa gov’s aide Pabor earns PhD from UNIPORT

Pabor

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Technical Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Strategy and Planning, Engr. Austen Pabor, has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Business Management by the University of Port Harcourt, drawing commendations from political associates, colleagues, and well-wishers.

Dr. Pabor, who also serves as the Secretary of the Prosperity Movement-a key political group in the state-was celebrated during the university’s convocation ceremony by top government officials and party members.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr. Peter Akpe; Chief Otavie Ugiri; Dr. Godric Tam Deinduomo; and other prominent members of the Prosperity Movement and government functionaries.

In goodwill messages, several members of the Prosperity Movement-including Chief Otavie Ugiri, Hon. Lucky Agbalaje, Dr. Godric Deinduomo, Hon. Benjamin Abrakasa, and Hon. Cleric Audu—praised Dr. Pabor for his academic accomplishment. They described it as a significant milestone that underscores his commitment to self-improvement, leadership, and public service.

They also noted that Pabor’s achievement serves as an inspiration to young and emerging leaders, citing his consistent record of excellence in various public sector roles and his contribution to advancing the mission and visibility of the Prosperity Movement in Bayelsa.

In his remarks, Dr. Pabor expressed appreciation to his family, colleagues, and members of the Prosperity Movement for their support and presence on what he called a “memorable and fulfilling occasion.”

Other guests at the event included Hon. Kingsley Mirrin, Hon. Joseph Adama, Hon. Yom Omonisom, Chief Solomon Godday, Hon. Prince Bozimo Fada, Adigbe George, Thorpe Okokoyoh, and Comrade Josia Aligha, among others.