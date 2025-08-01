Bauchi woos South-East investors ahead of October Investment Summit

By Chinedu Adonu – Enugu

The Bauchi State Government has extended a strategic invitation to investors from Nigeria’s South-East region, urging them to explore the state’s untapped economic potentials across various sectors.

The call was made during the official unveiling of the upcoming Bauchi State Economic and Investment Summit, held in Enugu, with the theme: “Unlocking Investment Potentials in the Pearl of Tourism.” The summit is scheduled for October 8–9, 2025, in Bauchi.

Speaking at the event, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Aminu Hammayo, said the summit is aimed at fostering mutually beneficial partnerships between the government and private investors, especially those from the South-East.

“Our goal is to harness Bauchi’s economic strengths while forging innovative economic partnerships,” Governor Mohammed stated. “We’re calling on South-East investors to seize this opportunity to invest in energy, mining, agriculture, gas and oil, and hospitality.”

He stressed that Bauchi State is richly endowed with both natural and human resources, including vast mineral deposits, expansive agricultural land, and the largest concentration of livestock in the country.

“We envision partnerships where financial capital and technology meet with untapped resources and strategic opportunities — a fair and mutually rewarding exchange,” the governor added.

Also speaking, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Investment, Mr. Mohammed Gamawa, outlined specific investment prospects in renewable energy, solid minerals, agriculture, and ICT. He highlighted that Bauchi boasts one of West Africa’s largest game reserves and vast renewable energy potential — opportunities yet to be fully developed.

“South-East investors have much to gain by exploring these areas. Bauchi is open for business, and we are prepared to support potential investors with a conducive environment,” Gamawa assured.

Prof. Murtala Sagagi of the Dangote Business School, Bayero University Kano, emphasized that Bauchi offers over 130 investment-ready opportunities across 10 strategic sub-sectors, each promising strong returns on investment.

Chairman of the event and former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, stressed the importance of private sector participation in economic development. “Government alone cannot salvage the economy. This summit offers an excellent chance for South-East entrepreneurs to engage with real investment opportunities,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr. Ifedi Okenwa, Executive Secretary of the South-East Business and Investment Summit, advocated for regional economic cooperation. He called on the South-East to revive the pre-independence competitive spirit that once defined the Eastern Economic Corridor through collaboration with states like Bauchi.

Representing the South-East Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Daniel Ochi, Director-General, assured Bauchi of the region’s commitment to the summit. “We are excited by what we’ve heard and will be sending a powerful delegation to Bauchi in October,” he said.

The Bauchi Economic and Investment Summit aims to position the state as a top destination for domestic and international investors, bridging regional economic divides and unlocking vast potential in northern Nigeria.